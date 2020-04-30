With more and more states beginning to reopen their economies — life will slowly start to get back to some semblance of normal.
Still, many questions remain about the coronavirus. FOX10 News has been taking your coronavirus questions, and getting verified answers.
The most recent question comes from Laura who asked: “Should a person reentering the United States for essential work self quarantine?”
FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon received the following response from Dr. "JC" Jacobs from Mobile's Springhill Medical Center:
“As the coronavirus pandemic has spread throughout the world, high risk areas have become obsolete.
Almost anyone can be exposed to the virus at any time. With testing become more and more available every day, the most prudent course of action at this time would be to have yourself tested and self quarantine until your results return.”
Thanks for sending in your questions! Continue to send them to COVID10@FOX10TV.COM.
Dauphin Island also welcoming people back to the beach. After being closed for nearly a mont…
With more and more states beginning to reopen their economies — life will slowly start to ge…
Besides the beaches, all retailers can once again open their doors in Alabama. That means it…
The Stimpson administration appears to be getting ready to propose an emergency grant progra…
Another increase in both COVID cases and deaths in Mobile County in 24 hours.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – As April comes to a close and Alabama’s pandemic-inspired restrictions…
Mobile Mayor Stimpson COVID-19 Update for April 30
In the midst of this pandemic many people have been hit hard, but there are still people out…
Mobile County Health Department COVID-19 update for April 30
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR announced Thursday that it will resume its season without fans…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.