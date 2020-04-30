With more and more states beginning to reopen their economies — life will slowly start to get back to some semblance of normal.

Still, many questions remain about the coronavirus. FOX10 News has been taking your coronavirus questions, and getting verified answers.

The most recent question comes from Laura who asked: “Should a person reentering the United States for essential work self quarantine?”

FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon received the following response from Dr. "JC" Jacobs from Mobile's Springhill Medical Center:

“As the coronavirus pandemic has spread throughout the world, high risk areas have become obsolete. Almost anyone can be exposed to the virus at any time. With testing become more and more available every day, the most prudent course of action at this time would be to have yourself tested and self quarantine until your results return.”

Thanks for sending in your questions! Continue to send them to COVID10@FOX10TV.COM.