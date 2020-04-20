FOX10 News has been taking your COVID-19 questions. We know there’s a lot of information out there about this virus, and it changes daily. It’s our goal to keep you informed.

Here's another question recently submitted: "Why does COVID-19 affect individuals with heart disease more?"

Answer:

FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon reached out to Dr. Stephanie Grosz, with Mobile RGG Cardiology, for the answer. "Patients even with normal hearts can be stressed by this respiratory infection," Dr. Grosz explains.

"If you have low oxygen in your body, your heart has to increase its output and meet the demands of your body's compromised state. So when people have low oxygen in the body, they have to increase the output of their heart...and their heart will start to pump more vigorously. So even if you have a normal heart, the increase of output demands caused on the body by this infection can cause cardiac complications."

Dr. Grosz says if you have congestive heart failure, your body is even less able to meet the demands of a serious virus infection causing low blood oxygen.

Listen to the rest of her explanation in the attached video.