If you have fully recovered from COVID-19, you may be able to help patients currently fighting the infection by donating your plasma. But how do you do that?

It’s one of the questions FOX10 News recently received to the 'Ask a COVID-19' inbox. Mary writes: “I think I had this virus back in February, before testing was being done in Mobile. I was sick with a pneumonia type illness and was hospitalized with all the classic Covid-19 symptoms. How can I get an antibody test so I can donate plasma to help others?”

Infirmary Health, in Mobile, recently started a plasma program for COVID-19. FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon perceived the following statement from them.

“Currently, Infirmary Health is prioritizing testing for patients who are showing symptoms of COVID-19. To be eligible to donate convalescent plasma, patients must have documentation of a previous positive COVID-19 test result and must subsequently have a negative test result by a lab. Infirmary Health is currently treating Covid-19 patients with convalescent Plasma as part of a national clinical trial and is encouraging recovered patients to donate. Patients who meet the criteria and are interested in donating can call Infirmary Health at 251-341-2819 or register with LifeSouth at lifesouth.bio-linked.org.”

