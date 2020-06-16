In our latest Ask A COVID-19 Q&A segment, a viewer wants to know if it's ok to go to the dentist during the novel coronavirus pandemic?

FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon received the following response from Tommy Johnson, DMD, State Dental Director, Alabama Department of Public Health, Office of Oral Health.

"The connection between oral health and overall health becomes more apparent constantly. While having a dental cleaning helps decrease bacteria in the mouth, it also decreases the negative effects these same bacteria have on systemic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, pulmonary disease--even pregnancy and premature/low birth weight babies.

Diseases such as diabetes can lower the body's resistance to infection, making oral health problems such as periodontal disease more severe--a vicious circle. So, yes, dental cleanings are worth it. As a matter of fact, the Surgeon General's Report for the year 2020 will focus on the oral health / systemic health correlation.

Having been a clinical dentist in Mobile for 24 years prior to my present role at Alabama Public Health, I can attest that dental offices have always been at the forefront of infection control utilizing Personal, Protective Equipment such as masks, gloves, face shields, and gowns.

The Alabama Public Health Oral Health Office, the Board of Dental Examiners of Alabama, and the Alabama Dental Association have worked diligently to put into place protocol for dental offices, using CDC guidelines, to tailor infection control requirements to reflect our current knowledge of the coronavirus in order to create the safest dental visits possible under our current circumstances and knowledge."

