With the Memorial Day weekend coming up, how will outdoor celebrations look during this pandemic?
In tonight’s Ask a COVID-19 question, what if you’re thinking about heading to a state park to celebrate the holiday weekend?
The Centers for Disease Control has specific guidance on this, suggesting that you only visit parks that are close to your home. The CDC reports traveling long distances to visit a park may contribute to the spread of COVID-19...as most travel requires you to stop along the way or be in close contact with others.
Don’t use playgrounds, including water playgrounds, the CDC says that might actually lead to the spread of COVID-19 because they’re often crowded and it can be challenging to keep surfaces clean and disinfected.
Lastly, health experts say play it safe around and in swimming pools, and keep space between yourself and others.
You can find more information on the Do's and Dont's on the CDC's website.
Email your coronavirus questions to COVID-19-AT-FOX10-TV.COM.
With the Memorial Day weekend coming up, how will outdoor celebrations look during this pandemic?
The countdown is on until Mississippi Coast casinos can start taking bets, more than two mon…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’…
The cost of testing every nursing home for the novel coronavirus could approach $440 million…
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says he has some reasons for optimism based on the latest COVID-…
The Mobile COVID-19 Unified Command gave an update Wednesday on virus cases in Mobile County…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department plans to resume some of its services that…
Mobile COVID-19 Unified Command press briefing for May 20
Just days after reopening its American assembly plants, Ford temporarily shut down two separ…
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence visited central Florida to meet with tourism …
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.