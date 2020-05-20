With the Memorial Day weekend coming up, how will outdoor celebrations look during this pandemic?

In tonight’s Ask a COVID-19 question, what if you’re thinking about heading to a state park to celebrate the holiday weekend? 

The Centers for Disease Control has specific guidance on this, suggesting that you only visit parks that are close to your home. The CDC reports traveling long distances to visit a park may contribute to the spread of COVID-19...as most travel requires you to stop along the way or be in close contact with others. 

Don’t use playgrounds, including water playgrounds, the CDC says that might actually lead to the spread of COVID-19 because they’re often crowded and it can be challenging to keep surfaces  clean and disinfected.

Lastly, health experts say play it safe around and in swimming pools, and keep space between yourself and others.

You can find more information on the Do's and Dont's on the CDC's website

Email your coronavirus questions to COVID-19-AT-FOX10-TV.COM.

