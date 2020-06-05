Sports are coming back, but we still don’t have a vaccine for the coronavirus and cases aren’t falling off.
That leads us to our recent Ask A COVID-19 question: “How To Play Sports Safely During The Coronavirus Outbreak?”
When it comes to playing sport, the CDC says you can, however, for further guidance FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon received the following response from Michael Sibley, with the Alabama Department of Education.
"First, a person with a confirmed COVID-19 case should not be playing any team sports. That person should adhere to CDC and ADPH guidelines until fully recovered.
Schools will take social distancing and safety guidelines seriously and make all doable provisions to keep students safe. Face masks are encouraged, keeping six feet apart whenever possible, and sanitizing populated areas.
When it comes to older students, he says they’ll have to take some personal responsibility to help. Staying away from others if they feel sick, and not coming into areas if they have a fever."
FOX10 News is committed to keeping you informed. Email your coronavirus related questions to: COVID19@FOX10TV.COM
