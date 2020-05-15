With everyone looking to resume their lives safely, FOX10 news has been taking your coronavirus questions. One of our viewers, Tammy, is asking whether restaurant employees are required to wear a face mask.
When the state’s stay-at-home order expired April 30, it issued a replacement order that encouraged people to stay home and continued to ban non-work gatherings of 10 people or more. It also allowed retailers, restaurants and beaches to reopen, with restrictions.
The new statewide health order, issued May 8,2020, “encourages” mask-wearing in public, while requiring it only for employees in certain close-contact businesses like hair salons, tattoo shops, restaurants and gyms.”
Restaurants and similar establishments are also required to continue with social distancing protocols. This order remains in full force and effect until 5:00 P.M. on May 22, 2020.
With everyone looking to resume their lives safely, FOX10 news has been taking your coronavi…
The price you pay at grocery stores are on the rise and some restaurants are passing that on…
The coronavirus pandemic has pushed troubled department store chain J.C. Penney into Chapter…
Mobile County Health Department officials released more details Friday about cases in what's…
Courts in Baldwin County will be back open for business in a limited capacity on Monday, May…
FOX10 News has learned of new positive tests at a Mobile long term care facility.
SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) -- A McDonald's restaurant in Satsuma is closed for cleaning after an e…
President Donald Trump, whose prediction of a coronavirus vaccine by year's end outpaces the…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Twin Oaks Rehabilitation and HealthCare Center in Mobile has had two …
Cows might be the cure for COVID-19.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.