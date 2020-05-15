With everyone looking to resume their lives safely, FOX10 news has been taking your coronavirus questions. One of our viewers, Tammy, is asking whether restaurant employees are required to wear a face mask.

When the state’s stay-at-home order expired April 30, it issued a replacement order that encouraged people to stay home and continued to ban non-work gatherings of 10 people or more. It also allowed retailers, restaurants and beaches to reopen, with restrictions.

The new statewide health order, issued May 8,2020, “encourages” mask-wearing in public, while requiring it only for employees in certain close-contact businesses like hair salons, tattoo shops, restaurants and gyms.”

Restaurants and similar establishments are also required to continue with social distancing protocols. This order remains in full force and effect until 5:00 P.M. on May 22, 2020.