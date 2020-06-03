Tonight's Ask A COVID19 question is about staying safe while traveling.  

The CDC recently issued a travel advisory for residents in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to avoid non-essential travel.

With stay-at-home orders varying by state, how can travelers see if the state they are thinking of traveling to is safe?

Healthcare professionals say travel increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19. Before you travel, learn if coronavirus is spreading in your local area or in any of the places you are going.

The CDC has access to data from each health department on its website. Travelers can check to see if cases are flattening or spreading. You can find the link on the CDC's webpage.

Continue to send your coronavirus related questions to COVID19@FOX10TV.com.

