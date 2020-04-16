There is a lot of misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so FOX10 News is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers.

FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon will share what she finds—all you have to do is send a short video of yourself asking your question. Then upload the video to FOX10 News by click here, or if it's easier, you can send an email to: COVID19@FOX10TV.com!

Here's a question submitted by Luise: “As protective options for the average person, a lot is said about face masks. Nothing is ever mentioned about rubber gloves.”

Answer:

According to the Cleveland Clinic, wearing gloves, which isn’t wrong so to say, but unfortunately most people aren’t wearing or disposing of their gloves correctly, which defeats the whole purpose.

Infections disease doctors say the glove itself is only good protection if the person wearing it follows good protective measures.

The Cleveland Clinic says it’s important to avoid cross-contamination when wearing rubber gloves, otherwise they offer you no protection. It’s also critical to follow the CDC’s recommendation on how to correctly remove them, and never, ever reuse gloves.