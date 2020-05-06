FOX10 News is working to answer your COVID-19 questions...from stimulus checks to your health, and restrictions.

Here’s another question that was sent to our newsroom about stimulus payments for dependents: “I receive survivor benefits for my sons…I filed…but only received $1200. If my sons are eligible, why didn’t I receive theirs?”  

Here is the answer we received from the Tax Foundation:

"The rebate is for those under 17 (same rules as the Child Tax Credit), so 17 year olds are excluded as eligible dependents."

Stimulus Payments and Dependents

Email your COVID-19 question to COVID19@FOX10TV.COM.  FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon will answer a different question during FOX10 News at 9pm.

All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.