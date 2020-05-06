FOX10 News is working to answer your COVID-19 questions...from stimulus checks to your health, and restrictions.
Here’s another question that was sent to our newsroom about stimulus payments for dependents: “I receive survivor benefits for my sons…I filed…but only received $1200. If my sons are eligible, why didn’t I receive theirs?”
Here is the answer we received from the Tax Foundation:
"The rebate is for those under 17 (same rules as the Child Tax Credit), so 17 year olds are excluded as eligible dependents."
Email your COVID-19 question to COVID19@FOX10TV.COM. FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon will answer a different question during FOX10 News at 9pm.
