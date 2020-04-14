Ask A COVID-19 Question: Stimulus Payment for Dependents

Fox10 News is taking your COVID-19 questions, because we know this virus has many of us wondering what's going on.

Here's a question recently received: A relief check was deposited in my account. I have two children, one of which 17, and the other one is 19. Neither of them have never had a job. Will they receive a stimulus check?

Answer

According to the Tax Foundation, “If they are claimed as dependents, they will not. If they are not dependents, they'll need to either file a 2019 return or submit their information to the IRS via the non-filer web portal."

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service launched a new web tool on Friday that will allow Americans to register for stimulus payments.

The non-filer tool provides a free option designed for people who don’t normally file a tax return, including those with too little income to file. The IRS said stimulus payments will be distributed to most Americans starting the week of April 13.

For those who don’t normally file a tax return, visit IRS.gov and look for "Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here."