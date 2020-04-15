Ask A COVID-19 Question: Wasted Unused Food?

There is a lot of misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so FOX10 News is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers.

Here's a question recently received: "I keep seeing coverage on food bank donations and shortages, along with farmers crops going bad with no open restaurants to sell to...is there a reason or law prohibiting farms from donating the crops to the food banks?"

The Alabama Farmers Federation tells FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon that fortunately, there is no widespread issue in Alabama with fruits and vegetables spoiling in the field.

Some Alabama farmers have seen increased demand for early fruit and vegetable crops, including strawberries, lettuce and broccoli.

We have many small-scale, diversified fruit and vegetable farmers in Alabama, meaning they grow a greater variety of fruits and vegetables on fewer acres than other states.

Our farmers sell a smaller percentage through wholesale to restaurants and food processors than the percentage they sell through farmers markets, U-picks and farm stands/stores. Farmers who grow for wholesale mostly sell summer crops, which are just now being planted and will be ready for harvest when, hopefully, restaurants are reopening.

Many Alabama fruit and vegetable growers donate crops to food banks and other charitable groups to ensure minimal waste while helping those in need.

