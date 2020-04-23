Tonight's Ask a COVID-19 viewer submitted question: "Is walking through the house for a few minutes with a mask dangerous to others?"

FOX10News Anchor Lenise Ligon reached out to Springhill Medical Center. Dr. "JC" Jacobs responded with the following: 

"It is important to remember that coronavirus can be spread both by inhaling respiratory droplets as well as by touching an object that has been touched by an infected individual who has touched their mouth/nose/possibly eyes.

Preliminary data shows the virus can live up to 3 hours on cardboard, 48 hours on metal, and 72 hours on plastic. If at all possible, infected patients should maintain strict isolation."

Wearing Face Masks at Home

