Tonight's Ask a COVID-19 question has to do with holding meetings safely.

A FOX10 News viewer asks with Mobile County reporting the most Novel Coronavirus cases in Alabama, and the governors amended Safer At Home order how should Mardi Gras Organizations proceed with meetings? Should in-person meetings be postponed or resumed? 

Gov. Kay Ivery's amended Safer at Home order is effective May 22, 2020 at 5pm and ends July 3, 2020. It states people should maintain distance from people outside their households.

Fox10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon also received the following response from Dr. Rendi Murphree, with the Mobile County Health Department:

 “Gatherings that do not allow for 6 foot physical distance from people outside your immediate household are prohibited at this time.”

