There is a lot of misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so FOX10 News is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers.
FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon will share what she finds—all you have to do is send a short video of yourself asking your question. Then upload the video to FOX10 News by click here, or if it's easier, you can send an email to: COVID19@FOX10TV.com!
Our latest question received asks: “If you owe the IRS and are making payments will you still receive the stimulus check?”
Answer:
According to the Tax Foundation, “The CARES Act waived federal and state debt from being collected through the stimulus payments, so individuals with taxed owed to the IRS will not have to worry about getting it revoked to pay the debt.”
The same goes for debt owed to the state government, with one major exception: child support.
