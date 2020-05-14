A million weddings have been postponed through August 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s our Ask a COVID question, “What should I do now about my wedding?”
FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon spoke with Tori Oetken, of Bella Victoria Events in Mobile.
She says now is a challenging time for so many couples, and vendors in having a wedding with social distancing.
Oetken says instead, some couples are changing to virtual weddings, others are reducing their guest list and opting for a larger celebration down the line. While a few are pushing their wedding back. In which case, she says having a planner really helps. “There are countless moving parts surrounding COVID-19…book a planner so they can help you navigate through the options and take that stress off of you.”
As new information is constantly available from the CDC, the WHO and local governments, Oatken says planners are regularly checking for the latest orders in each state. The top priority is keeping couples and their guests safe.
As of May 1, 2020, federally-mandated CDC social distancing guidelines, which banned events attended by more than 10 people (down from the 50-plus rule issued in early March) expired. But this doesn't suggest that full-fledged celebrations are back on the table.
Check out What You Need to Know About Coronavirus and Your Wedding in this article from Martha Stewart Weddings.
Keep the questions coming. That’s COVID19@FOX10TV.COM.
A million weddings have been postponed through August 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Investigative reporter Brendan Kirby answers questions about stimulus, unemployment and vaccine hunt
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the coronavirus…
With coronavirus and healthcare being top of mind for many -- there is soon going to be a ch…
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) – The statistics show that COVID-19 is not a major threat to most …
Alabama Senator Doug Jones says there needs to be more relief for taxpayers because of the C…
A local state lawmaker who was part of a task force on re-opening businesses in Alabama says…
Mobile County Health Department officials say they're planning to conducts tests for COVID-1…
Mobile County Health Department officials say they're now getting word of a jump in cases in…
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Gaming Commission said Thursday that casinos in the s…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.