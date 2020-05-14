A million weddings have been postponed through August 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s our Ask a COVID question, “What should I do now about my wedding?”

FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon spoke with Tori Oetken, of Bella Victoria Events in Mobile.

She says now is a challenging time for so many couples, and vendors in having a wedding with social distancing.

Oetken says instead, some couples are changing to virtual weddings, others are reducing their guest list and opting for a larger celebration down the line. While a few are pushing their wedding back. In which case, she says having a planner really helps. “There are countless moving parts surrounding COVID-19…book a planner so they can help you navigate through the options and take that stress off of you.”

As new information is constantly available from the CDC, the WHO and local governments, Oatken says planners are regularly checking for the latest orders in each state. The top priority is keeping couples and their guests safe.

As of May 1, 2020, federally-mandated CDC social distancing guidelines, which banned events attended by more than 10 people (down from the 50-plus rule issued in early March) expired. But this doesn't suggest that full-fledged celebrations are back on the table.

Check out What You Need to Know About Coronavirus and Your Wedding in this article from Martha Stewart Weddings.

Keep the questions coming. That’s COVID19@FOX10TV.COM.