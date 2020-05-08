FOX10 News is answering your coronavirus questions. Many of our viewers want to know the latest information on the number of COVID-19 cases in their areas.
One viewer asks, “We see the numbers for the counties in Alabama. Can you give us numbers broken down for the cities and towns in Mobile County?”
The Mobile County Health Department released a summary of data detailing characterictis of COVID-19 patients. Providing information on hospitalizations, age of patients, gender, race and affected zip codes. We have attached that information to this article.
Remember, send your coronavirus questions to COVID-19@FOX10tv.com.
A new "Safer at Home order in place and this one, has a lot more places reopening.
