U.S. regulators Tuesday released their first scientific evaluation of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and confirmed it offers strong protection, setting the stage for the government to green light the biggest vaccination effort in the nation’s history.

The analysis by Food and Drug Administration scientists comes ahead of a Thursday meeting where the agency’s independent advisers will debate if the evidence is strong enough to recommend vaccinating millions of Americans. A final FDA decision and the first shots could follow within just days.

They are among a whirlwind of developments that are expected to make multiple vaccines available by early next year, in the U.S. and beyond.

As we get closer to an inoculation date, more questions about who should get the shots are coming into the FOX10 Newsroom,

Those who have already had and recovered from covid-19 may be wondering whether they need to have the vaccine.

That's our latest Ask a COVID Question: "Do I need the vaccination if I already had the virus?"

According to an immunologist and infectious disease at the University of Edinburgh the vaccine will likely protect you for longer than the antibodies after covid-19 infection.

The primary advantage of a vaccine is that it’s predictable and safe, she said, because it’s been optimally tailored to generate an effective immune response.

Pfizer and BioNTech previously reported its shots appeared 95% effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 disease, based on the first 170 infections confirmed after participants’ second dose. Only eight of the infections were among volunteers who had been given the real vaccine; the rest were among those who had gotten a dummy shot.

