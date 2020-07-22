As the rate of new coronavirus cases surges to record heights, more states have orders now requiring people to wear face masks in public.
But what if you're using a disposable mask? Do you know if you're wearing it backwards?
With the many conversations about face masks, misinformation about proper use continues to spread. Like the claim that traditional blue and white medical face mask should be reversed depending on health of the person wearing it.
Totally false. Not true.
The blue side is waterproof--keeping droplets from other people penetrating your mask. The white side is absorbent, so if you cough your droplets are trapped in your mask.
When it comes to throwing your mask away, immediately put it in the trash after use!
And a reminder...practicing good hygiene prevents the spread of any germs...COVID-19 included.
