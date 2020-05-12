FOX10 News is clearing up myths about COVID-19 symptoms like, if you don’t have fever, cough and shite was of breath, you don’t have COVID-19.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while fever, cough and shortness of breath are the hallmark symptoms of COVID-19, they are not the only warning signs of an infection.
The CDC recently updated its list of symptoms to include chills, muscle pain, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.
“Other less common symptoms have been reported, including gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting or diarrhea,” the CDC says.
It’s important to know what to be on the lookout for. The newly expanded list makes it easier to catch patients who otherwise may not have qualified for a coronavirus test, thus helping containment efforts.
