FOX10 News is committed to getting verified answers to your questions about the novel coronavirus. With each day comes new information, but also inaccurate information too.

That brings us to tonight's Ask A COVID question: "Will ordering or buying products shipped from overseas will make a person sick."

According to the World Health Organization(WHO) that's *not true.

Researchers are studying the new coronavirus to learn more about how it infects people. The likelihood of becoming infected with COVID-19 from a commercial package is low since it has likely traveled over several days and been exposed to different temperatures and conditions during transit.

If you have a question about the new coronavirus, email us at COVID19@fox10tv.com.