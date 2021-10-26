Fox10 News continues to answer your questions about the coronavirus.

The latest Ask A COVID Question wants to know, “do vaccinated people gave to quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID?"

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has specific information regarding this.

• Wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until a negative test result.

• Get tested 3-5 days after close contact with someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

• Get tested and isolate immediately if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Basically, if you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you don’t have to quarantine if you’ve been fully vaccinated unless you are feeling sick.

If you’re not vaccinated you DO need to quarantine regardless of whether you’re feeling sick. Keep in mind – when we say “exposure” that’s close contact with an infected person for more than 15 minutes.

The CDC says if you’re exposed to someone with COVID and they are showing symptoms, you should wear a mask indoors until you get a negative test. The test should be taken 3-5 days after exposure and you should isolate for 10 days of you get a positive test result.

Keep in mind the recommendations and rules are different depending on where you live. Check with your local health department to confirm how many days are required for isolation and whether testing is needed.

Keep sending in your questions and we will deliver the answers. That’s covid19@fox10tv.com