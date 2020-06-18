What happens if you are sick with COVID, and you're off work?

That's our Ask A COVID question from Erik tonight: "If I test positive for COVID-19 and I'm off work for 14 days is my employer supposed to pay me, or do I collect unemployment?"

FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon r eceived the following response from Garrett Watso n, a Senior Policy Analyst at the Tax Foundation.

“This is answered in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which provides Emergency Paid Sick Leave for employees working for an employer with fewer than 500 employees if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 and must self-quarantine (with some exemptions provided for firms with 50 or fewer employees). Employees who are told to self-quarantine by a medical professional may qualify for unemployment insurance on a case-by-case basis, but that may vary depending on the state.”