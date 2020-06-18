What happens if you are sick with COVID, and you're off work?  
 
That's our Ask A COVID question from Erik tonight: "If I test positive for COVID-19 and I'm off work for 14 days is my employer supposed to pay me, or do I collect unemployment?"
 
FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon received the following response from Garrett Watson, a Senior Policy Analyst at the Tax Foundation. 

“This is answered in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which provides Emergency Paid Sick Leave for employees working for an employer with fewer than 500 employees if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 and must self-quarantine (with some exemptions provided for firms with 50 or fewer employees). 

Employees who are told to self-quarantine by a medical professional may qualify for unemployment insurance on a case-by-case basis, but that may vary depending on the state.”

 
  Email your coronavirus question to COVID19@FOX10TV.COM.

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.