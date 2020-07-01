On Wednesday, Mobile City Council members voted 6 to 1 to require face masks for people 10 and older while in public. The move is aimed at slowing the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

But what about a state mandate on face coverings? That's the question recently received from a FOX10 News viewer who asked, “Why can’t it be mandated to wear masks in public places here like in many other states? No one follows “recommendations” and cases continue to climb.”

FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon received the following response from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) recommends social distancing, respiratory hygiene, including good hand washing or hand sanitizing, and cloth face coverings as important measures to reduce the transmission of the SARSCoV-2 virus. ADPH understands that some communities have adopted ordinances for face coverings and supports community leaders in making decisions to protect their citizens. Additional county maps will be provided on the ADPH dashboard today. This county data can be a tool for local officials to make decisions for their cities, counties, and municipalities.

