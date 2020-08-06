A lot of things look different in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has lead to many restrictions on gatherings and community events to help lower the risk and spread of the virus.

FOX10 News is committed to finding answers to your questions. On Thursday, a viewer asked, "should I let my child go on a play-date or have a sleepover?

The following is guidance from the American heart Association:

No. We know it’s tough to make kids understand why they can’t see their friends, but social visits are generally discouraged. We’ll keep you updated as the guidance changes. Encourage other ways of connecting, like virtual play dates.

Alabama is currently under an amended Safer at Home Order that went into effect July 31 at 5:00 p.m. Also see: Governor Ivey Issues Amended Safer at Home Order.

This is an emerging, rapidly evolving situation. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is providing updated information and guidance on this website, as well as Facebook and Twitter, as it becomes available.