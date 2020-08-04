FOX10 News continues to take your questions about the novel coronavirus. Our most recent viewer question is about the emergency order from the Alabama ABC Board to restrict bars and restaurants from serving alcohol past 11 p.m.

Question: "How does closing bars and opening schools stop or slow the spread of the virus?"

FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon reached out to the ABC Board and received the following response from Dean Argo, Manager of Government Relations & Communications, Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board:

The ABC Board’s recent action to prohibit alcohol sales between the hours of 11pm and 6am was a measured approach that was intended to help limit citizens’ exposure to and the spread of COVID-19. State health department and medical professionals were advocating for a response similar to other states where restaurants, bars, lounges and gyms were shuttered to stop gatherings where social distancing and the wearing of masks was impacted. ADPH staff asked the Board to consider a 9pm cessation of alcohol sales, while licensees and others were seeking a 12am cessation. The Board talked through the recommendations and was reached what it felt was a safe and fair compromise. The Board is extremely sensitive to the impact the emergency rule will have on industry employees and small businesses. The emergency rule, by law, runs a maximum of 120 days; however, the Board pledged to lift the restriction as quickly as there is a downward trend in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

