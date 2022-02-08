FOX10 News is answering your questions about the novel coronavirus.

In mid-January the Biden administration announced that free N95 face masks would be available for all Americans at pharmacies and community health centers.

But with supplies limited, one person wants to know, "how often can I reuse my N95 mask?"

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says health care workers can reuse their masks up to five times. Experts also add you should stop using it when you notice changes to the mask, including when it gets dirty, wet, or when the elastic band wears out.

Since N95 masks cant's be washed, they should be thrown away once you can no longer use them.

