The summer is heating up, and some sports activities for Mobile’s youth are beginning.

At the City of Mobile’s Parks and Recreation facilities, sports such as baseball and softball are getting underway.

But, city park officials say organizers must practice safety guidelines and maintain social distancing.

To that end, FOX10 News checked with the Centers for Disease Control to find recommendations for recreational activities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC says if organizations can’t keep proper safety measures during a competition, officials may consider dropping down a level as well as limiting participation to within-team competition only, or team-based practices only.

Federal health officials say coaches could modify practices so players work on individual skills, rather than on competition.

The CDC also says there should be the ability to engage in social distancing while players are not actively participating in a game, as well as limiting non-essential visitors, spectators or volunteers at the playing field.

For more information, check out the Centers for Disease Control website at www.cdc.gov. The guidelines will be under the category titled “Considerations for Youth Sports.”

The CDC reminds parents that these are guidelines only with local officials in charge of mandating proper health procedures.

You can send your coronavirus questions to mailto:covid-19@fox10tv.com