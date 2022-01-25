FOX10 News continues to answer viewer questions about the coronavirus. Our latest Ask A COVID Question wants to know, "If my son got elevated heart enzymes after his second dose of the Moderna vaccine is it safe for him to get a booster shot?"

in the blood are a sign of heart damage, stress, or inflammation, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Mobile County Health Department's Epidemiologist, Dr. Rendi Murphree says there isn't a yes or no answer to this question. She says it's best to check with your child's pediatrician.

"If the child had myocarditis, or pericarditis, a booster dose should be carefully considered along with other benefits and risks," Dr. Murphree explains.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is continuing to monitor the potential risks. Overall experts say the adverse event is rare and the benefits far outweigh the risks.

