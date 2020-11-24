In our latest Ask A COVID Question a viewer wants to know, when people are asymptomatic can they spread the virus?

The short answer from John Hopkins University is yes-- a lab study suggests that as many as 50% of people who have the disease show no symptoms and are still able to spread the disease.

But it's get a bit more tricky in explaining how the virus transfers from one person to another if they are asymptomatic.

We’re still trying to understand how asymptomatic transmission happens and the extent to which it happens. A few ways that we think that the virus spreads: if people are talking to each other from relatively short distances, it’s possible for someone who is infected and doesn’t yet have symptoms to put some virus out there that someone who is standing close by could be exposed to. We also know that some outbreaks have occurred in settings where people are singing. The more you force air out of your mouth, the greater possibility of carrying virus with it. Transmission has also occurred in very close quarters, like between husbands and wives or roommates. We don’t know exactly how that transmission occurred, but you can imagine any number of ways: if people are touching their mouths and then touching surfaces or something along those lines. There’s a lot of work that still needs to be done to understand the extent to which asymptomatic transmission happens and how exactly it does.

SOURCE: Jennifer Nuzzo

