here's the latest Ask A COVID Question, "I’m a breastfeeding mom of a 6 month old, is it okay for me to get the vaccine? Is it safe for my baby to get the antibodies through my milk from the vaccine?"

Physicians at Springhill Medical Center tell FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon, it appears to be safe.

Dr. Hope McLean, with Azalea City Physicians for Women, specifically responded that although the initial studies for the vaccine did not include pregnant or lactating women, "there now have been legitimate clinical trials proving they work."

"These women not only had a good immune response to the vaccine, but they were also able to detect these antibodies in umbilical cord blood and breast milk," Dr. McLean explained.

Doctors also note rare side effects and complications, but add systems are in place continue to monitor vaccine safety.

