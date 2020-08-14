Accuracy matters when it comes to the novel coronavirus. Health experts and government leaders rely heavily upon testing data to gauge whether certain guidelines or requirements need to be lowered or raised.

Which brings us to the latest COVID-19 question: "I've heard if an individual is re-tested for COVID-19 that it's counted as a *new test. Wouldn’t that skew the new test numbers?"

FOX10 NEWS Anchor Lenise Ligon reached out to UAB'S School of Public Health. Dr. Suzanne Judd, a professor with the university sent the following response:

"There are some definite challenges around double counting when someone gets a retest. The Alabama department of public health is doing a great job trying to catch some of these but they still do occasionally fall through the cracks. This means in some rare cases, the new test could skew the numbers."

We continue to take your question about this new virus. If there's something you're not sure about, email us to COVID19@FOX10TV.com and we will try to find a verified answer for you.