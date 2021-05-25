FOX10 News has been taking your questions about the coronavirus since the start if the pandemic.

In the latest Ask A COVID Question segment, one viewer wants to know if it's ok to toast their second vaccine dose with a glass of wine or beer.

It seems the short answer is it depends.

According to an AARP article, research suggest there's a sweet spot when it comes to the health effects of drinking alcohol. Moderate drinking (no more than two drinks a day for men and one per day for women) might actually benefit the immune system by reducing inflammation.

“Everything you do has a risk-benefit ratio. With alcohol, the benefits outweigh the risks when you're talking about a very low amount of alcohol per day,” explains Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease doctor and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore.

“Mild to moderate alcohol intake is fine before and after the vaccine,” says Adalja, who adds they've seen no clinically significant impact on the vaccine with that type of drinking's immediate effect on the immune response (unlike the effect of chronic drinking).