The FDA have given the green light for two vaccines for the coronavirus: one from Moderna the other from Pfizer, with more being developed.

Which brings us to our latest Ask A COVID Question: "If your first shot is by one manufacturer, does the second shot have to be from that same manufacturer?"

In short, the answer is yes. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) notes that administration information for COVID 19 vaccine indicates that the Pfizer and Moderna products are not interchangeable. If a person receives the first vaccine from one manufacturer, the second dose must be from the same manufacturer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also suggests sticking to one coronavirus vaccine from the same brand. However, the agency also clarified that it didn’t have enough evidence yet to know how one vaccine would react with the other.

