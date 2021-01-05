The FDA have given the green light for two vaccines for the coronavirus: one from Moderna the other from Pfizer, with more being developed.
Which brings us to our latest Ask A COVID Question: "If your first shot is by one manufacturer, does the second shot have to be from that same manufacturer?"
In short, the answer is yes. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) notes that administration information for COVID 19 vaccine indicates that the Pfizer and Moderna products are not interchangeable. If a person receives the first vaccine from one manufacturer, the second dose must be from the same manufacturer.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also suggests sticking to one coronavirus vaccine from the same brand. However, the agency also clarified that it didn’t have enough evidence yet to know how one vaccine would react with the other.
Remember to send us your coronavirus related questions. That's COVID19@FOX10TV.com. Then look for the answer every Tuesday on Fox10 News.
WASHINGTON (AP) — He has been President Donald Trump's most loyal soldier, dutifully backing…
FOX10 News is investigating the antibody test and getting answers about its reliability.
The FDA have given the green light for two vaccines for the coronavirus: one from Moderna th…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Even as health officials struggle to stay ahead of the surging novel c…
ATLANTA (AP) — Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, former U.N. Ambassador and civil rights le…
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The mayor of Birmingham, Alabama, has been hospitalized with COVID-1…
Thousands have gotten the COVID vaccine, but only 19% of the available doses have been used in Alabama
It has been three weeks since the first shot was made available in the state, but so far les…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A well-known and longtime church leader in the Mobile-area is the lat…
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — State medical groups are sponsoring a video contest to explain why i…
Alabama doctors warning dark days are ahead as cases rise before a vaccine will be widely available.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.