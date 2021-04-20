It's time to check the Ask A COVID inbox.

One person writes, "Did I have it and not know it?"

The COVID-19 virus may have been around longer than we originally thought. So people may have had the virus and recovered from it without knowing. According to an article on WebMD the following are some of the telltale signs that could indicate maybe you had the virus, and didn't know.

A ‘Bad Cold’ | It’s not uncommon to get a cold during the winter. But if you had one in late 2019 or early 2020, there’s a chance your cold might have actually been COVID-19. One way to know the difference is that COVID could have caused a fever and made it hard for you to breathe.

Shortness of Breath | This isn’t typically a symptom of a cold or the flu, but feeling like you can’t breathe is common with COVID-19. You may have thought you had bronchitis, which COVID-19 can cause. Or it may have felt like anxiety or a panic attack.

Persistent Cough | If you had a dry cough that took a long time to go away, it could have been a symptom of COVID-19. It would have started mildly, but then got worse during the next 5 to 7 days.

Extreme Fatigue | Feeling really tired is a common symptom of COVID-19. So if you had that kind of extreme fatigue that didn’t get better with plenty of sleep, it could have been a sign of the virus.

Loss of Smell or Taste | If foods and drinks seemed to taste different than usual (or had no taste), or you weren’t able to pick up on odors for a couple of weeks, you could've been infected with the virus. Nearly 80% of people who test positive have this issue, and it’s usually a sign of a mild case.

The only way to know for certain if you’ve had COVID-19 is to have your blood tested to see if you have the antibodies that fight the virus.