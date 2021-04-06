FOX10 News is answering another viewer submitted question about the coronavirus. The latest question is about the difference between the COVID-19 vaccines available.
Here is the breakdown from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
People 16 years and older
2 shots
Given 3 weeks (21 days) apart
Fully vaccinated 2 weeks after your second shot
People 18 years and older
2 shots
Given 4 weeks (28 days) apart
Fully vaccinated 2 weeks after your second shot
People 18 years and older
1 shot
Fully vaccinated 2 weeks after your shot
Vaccine Types
mRNA Vaccines: Messenger RNA vaccines—also called mRNA vaccines—are some of the first COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States.
COVID-19 mRNA vaccines give instructions for our cells to make a harmless piece of what is called the “spike protein.” The spike protein is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19.
COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are given in the upper arm muscle. Once the instructions (mRNA) are inside the immune cells, the cells use them to make the protein piece. After the protein piece is made, the cell breaks down the instructions and gets rid of them.
Next, the cell displays the protein piece on its surface. Our immune systems recognize that the protein doesn’t belong there and begin building an immune response and making antibodies, like what happens in natural infection against COVID-19.
At the end of the process, our bodies have learned how to protect against future infection. The benefit of mRNA vaccines, like all vaccines, is those vaccinated gain this protection without ever having to risk the serious consequences of getting sick with COVID-19.
Viral vector vaccines are a type of vaccine likely to be among the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States.
Scientists began creating viral vectors in the 1970s. Besides being used in vaccines, viral vectors have also been studied for gene therapy, to treat cancer, and for molecular biology research. For decades, hundreds of scientific studies of viral vector vaccines have been done and published around the world. Some vaccines recently used for Ebola outbreaks have used viral vector technology, and a number of studies have focused on viral vector vaccines against other infectious diseases such as Zika, flu, and HIV.
For a complete breakdown of the different vaccines, and how they work head to the CDC's COVID-19 webpage on Different Vaccines.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says when it comes to vaccinations, the best COVID-19 vaccine is the first one that is available to you. Do not wait for a specific brand. All currently authorized and recommended COVID-19 vaccines:
- are safe,
- are effective, and
- reduce your risk of severe illness.
CDC does not recommend one vaccine over another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.