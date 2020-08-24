To date cases of the novel coronavirus are still being reported. But there are people who haven't had the virus yet. Does that mean they are immune?
That is the latest Ask A COVID Question from a viewer asking, "if an individual hasn't had the virus does that mean they have T-cell immunity?"
Fox10 News received answers from the Alabama Department of Health, and UAB's School of Public Health.
"Not having the virus does not mean you are immune. It could mean you have not come in contact with it yet," Suzanne Judd, Ph.D., professor with UAB’s School of Public Health responded.
According to ADPH, all persons are susceptible to the novel coronavirus SARSCoV2. Infection depends on level of exposure and other factors. T cells are one type of white blood cell that helps with the immune response in humans.
FOX10 NEWS is committed to answering your question. Email us at COVID19@FOX10TV.COM.
