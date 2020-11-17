"Do I Still Need to Wear a Mask if I've Already Had COVID-19?"

FOX10 News continues to take your coronavirus related questions. When it come to wearing masks, healthcare professionals say everyone needs to wear a face mask in public (and at home if you’re sick) -- even if you’ve already had COVID-19.

That’s because, while they do think there’s immunity for some amount of time for most people after infection with SARS-CoV-2, it's still not known how immunity works for this particular virus or how long it lasts. Some evidence suggests that a recovered patient’s immunity may fade within weeks or months after infection. 

Bottom line: Even if you’ve been infected with the coronavirus, you still should wear a mask in public (when it becomes safe for you to be around other people again).

