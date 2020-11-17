"Do I Still Need to Wear a Mask if I've Already Had COVID-19?"
FOX10 News continues to take your coronavirus related questions. When it come to wearing masks, healthcare professionals say everyone needs to wear a face mask in public (and at home if you’re sick) -- even if you’ve already had COVID-19.
That’s because, while they do think there’s immunity for some amount of time for most people after infection with SARS-CoV-2, it's still not known how immunity works for this particular virus or how long it lasts. Some evidence suggests that a recovered patient’s immunity may fade within weeks or months after infection.
Bottom line: Even if you’ve been infected with the coronavirus, you still should wear a mask in public (when it becomes safe for you to be around other people again).
If you have a question, email us at COVID10@FOX10TV.COM. We will do our best to find a verified answer for you.
MOIBLE, Ala. (WALA) – As New Orleans pulls the plug on its 2021 Mardi Gras season, parading …
"Do I Still Need to Wear a Mask if I've Already Had COVID-19?"
Dr. Anthony Fauci is recommending “uniform wearing of masks” to help curb the surge of coron…
Shoppers are once again loading up on paper goods and cleaning supplies in areas of the Unit…
The boy's family is now asking his Texas community to help celebrate his 5th birthday.
The City of New Orleans is not allowing Mardi Gras parades for the 2021 Carnival season.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — As the novel coronavirus emerged in the news in January, Sarah Keele…
Santa Claus is coming to the mall — just don’t try to sit on his lap.
El Paso County, one of Texas' COVID-19 hotspots, has recruited inmates to move bodies of co…
Encouraging data from Covid-19 vaccines won't prevent a dangerous stretch of rising cases, experts warn
The US received more good news on the vaccine front this week -- with Moderna's clinical tri…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.