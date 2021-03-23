What proof is there that wearing a mask is effective in preventing COVID-19?

That's our latest Ask A COVID question.

According to research from UC San Francisco there are several strands of evidence support the efficacy of masks.

The strongest evidence is so called experiments of nature. They point to a recent study published in Health Affairs that compared the COVID-19 growth rate before and after mask mandates in 15 states and the District of Columbia.

It found that mask mandates led to a slowdown in daily COVID-19 growth rate, which became more apparent over time. The first five days after a mandate, the daily growth rate slowed by 0.9 percentage-points compared to the five days prior to the mandate; at three weeks, the daily growth rate had slowed by 2 percentage-points.

Other studies listed suggest that masks can prevent transmission in high-risk scenarios, said Peter Chin-Hong, MD and George Rutherford, MD. In one case, a man flew from China to Toronto and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. He had a dry cough and wore a mask on the flight, and all 25 people closest to him on the flight tested negative for COVID-19.

In another case, in late May, two hair stylists in Missouri had close contact with 140 clients while sick with COVID-19. Everyone wore a mask and none of the clients tested positive.