With it being the holiday Labor Day weekend, a lot of people have travel plans. In our latest As A COVID Question, we are sorting through some of the confusing rules.

Question: Do you need a COVID-19 test if you plan to travel? Do you still need to quarantine?

Answer: Many states in the northeast, where COVID-19 hit hardest early in the pandemic, have the same restrictions as New York.

But if a negative test is required by a school, state or other place you're visiting, the type of test will probably be specified. So travelers should check with that states health department to which they are traveling to.

In general, most public health experts agree the priority should be on testing people who have symptoms--or were in close contact with a person who tested positive.

On that note, people who've been in close contact with a person who tested positive need to quarantine for 14 days after their last exposure, regardless of their test results, according to the CDC.

Keep in mind costs for coronavirus testing can vary based on the type of test you receive. They can cost as little as $40, or more than $150.