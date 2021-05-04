FOX10 News continues to answer your questions about the coronavirus.
In our latest Ask A COVID COVID Question a viewer writes, "My employer is only allowing fully vaccinated status to be effective for only 90 days. Does this mean the vaccine only lasts for 90 days?"
The short answer is researchers say they are still working to learn more about the long-term protection of vaccine immunity for those who get shots, as well as natural immunity for people who caught COVID, then developed antibodies.
According to updated guidance from the CDC we know the vaccines last longer than 90 days. But we just don’t know how long.
The CDC offers specific information on employer vaccine mandates. According to the center, whether an employer may require or mandate COVID-19 vaccination is a matter of state or other applicable law.
