Is your employer required to tell employees if someone has tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the workplace?
That is the latest Ask A COVID question. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines recommend that employers notify employees if a coworker tests positive.
As of now, there is no federal or state law in Alabama that specifically addresses this issue.
However, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) does require employers to report certain workplace illnesses. You read more about there notification requirements, on the revised Enforcement Guidance for Recording Cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Employers should notify Alabama’s State Health Office as soon as possible.
'This is deadly stuff': President Trump admits to downplaying coronavirus threat in audio recordings
Try as he might to change the subject, President Donald Trump can’t escape the coronavirus.
Cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States have surpassed 6.5 million with more tha…
Is your employer required to tell employees if someone has tested positive for the novel cor…
FOX10 News has obtained a memo sent to Mobile County Public School teachers this week that s…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Wednesday was the first day officially to request an absentee ballot i…
More than 2,100 University of Tennessee students and staff are quarantined or isolated due to Covid-19
Reckless behavior by a small portion of University of Tennessee students could lead to "dras…
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida reported more than 200 coronavirus deaths Wednesday, th…
Biden slams Trump for concealing pandemic threat: 'It was a life-and-death betrayal of the American people'
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump of "a life-and-deat…
WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says he’s sticking with his projection that a safe and effect…
During the coronavirus surge in Texas this summer, Dr. Thomas Patterson said he only had eno…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.