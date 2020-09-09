Is your employer required to tell employees if someone has tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the workplace?

That is the latest Ask A COVID question. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines recommend that employers notify employees if a coworker tests positive.

As of now, there is no federal or state law in Alabama that specifically addresses this issue.

However, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) does require employers to report certain workplace illnesses. You read more about there notification requirements, on the revised Enforcement Guidance for Recording Cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Employers should notify Alabama’s State Health Office as soon as possible.