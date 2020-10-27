Medical professionals are warning of a twindemic, with the flu and COVID 19 hitting at the same time.

Now more than ever, you are encouraged to get your flu shot. Getting a flu vaccine is especially important for people with health conditions such as diabetes and heart disease. Pregnant women and young children should also get a flu shot.

In our latest Ask A COVID Question Stephen writes, most of his friends are advanced in age and considered most at risk for COVID. He asks, whether pharmacies, health clinics, or doctor's offices be offering drive-up flu shots to limit exposure.

The Mobile County Health Department answers that it hopes to offer some drive-through flu vaccine events, although nothing is scheduled at this time. Once the events have been announced, FOX10 News will let you know.

For now, the health department is offering flu shots at all its of family health locations throughout mobile county.

AARP is offering a drive-through clinic next month.

Thursday, Nov 5, 2020 at 8:00am

Mobile VA Clinic

4444 Demetropolis Road

Mobile, AL 36619

It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at cdc.gov/coronavirus; AARP has additional resources at aarp.org/coronavirus.

