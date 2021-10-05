It’s Tuesday and FOX10 News is answering your questions about the coronavirus.

In our latest Q&A we are busting the false claim that cupping therapy removes the COVID-19 vaccine from the body after it’s been administered.

Medical professionals say the misinformation has been circulating the internet following a social media post, “Cupping The Vax After 30 Mins Of Injection,” that was shared to Instagram on Sept. 28 and accumulated more than 600 views within a day.

Cupping is a healing therapy used in traditional Chinese medicine. According to Harvard Health Publishing, cupping therapy advocates say it may help treat sore muscles, migraines and acne, among other conditions. Vaccine skeptics say the technique can be used to remove the vaccine after injection.

Not true.

The Cleveland Medical Center says it is not possible to remove a vaccine from the body once it has been injected. Vaccines are injected deep into the muscle, while cupping draws blood from the top layer of the skin.

