This January marks a full year since the CDC identified the first case of the coronavirus in the United States. As of this week, the U.S. accounts for 25% of the worlds known COVID-19 cases.

So, how long is it going to take to recover and what will that recovery look like? That's what you're asking in today's Ask A COVID Question.

Millions of people have recovered from infections but 400,000 Americans have died.

Dr. Irwin Redlener, Pandemic Resource and Response Initiative Director at Columbia University in New York says, we will be studying the effects for a long time and the road ahead will be bumpy...adding that most of us won't return to an environment where there's no concern about new infections.