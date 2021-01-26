This January marks a full year since the CDC identified the first case of the coronavirus in the United States. As of this week, the U.S. accounts for 25% of the worlds known COVID-19 cases.
So, how long is it going to take to recover and what will that recovery look like? That's what you're asking in today's Ask A COVID Question.
Millions of people have recovered from infections but 400,000 Americans have died.
Dr. Irwin Redlener, Pandemic Resource and Response Initiative Director at Columbia University in New York says, we will be studying the effects for a long time and the road ahead will be bumpy...adding that most of us won't return to an environment where there's no concern about new infections.
"The thing of it is that this is actually a life-changing event. I don't mean for just us personally. I mean for the planet. And it's going to be a long time before things return to whatever we envision is normal."
South Alabama officials struggle to plan vaccination events because shipment of vaccines not consistent
Weekly shipments of vaccine to the area are not anywhere close to enough to meet demand.
Vaccine tourism: Alabama health official says it would be illegal to restrict vaccinations to residents only
