Chances are the COVID-19 vaccine most people will be receiving this year, won't be their last.

That’s what our latest COVID question is about. A FOX10 News viewer writes, “I've received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, how long will protection last, and will I need a yearly shot like with the flu?”

The short answer is, it's still being researched. Currently, experts at Penn Medicine say, "it is too soon to know how long a vaccine will last. It is currently being researched. Of the people who have received the vaccine, we know that they have been protected from COVID-19 for at least 4 months."

In searching the internet, there was the following information from Johns Hopkins Medicine...