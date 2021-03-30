Chances are the COVID-19 vaccine most people will be receiving this year, won't be their last.
That’s what our latest COVID question is about. A FOX10 News viewer writes, “I've received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, how long will protection last, and will I need a yearly shot like with the flu?”
The short answer is, it's still being researched. Currently, experts at Penn Medicine say, "it is too soon to know how long a vaccine will last. It is currently being researched. Of the people who have received the vaccine, we know that they have been protected from COVID-19 for at least 4 months."
In searching the internet, there was the following information from Johns Hopkins Medicine...
a few people who have had COVID-19 have apparently had a second, often milder case of the disease, and researchers are exploring what this means in terms of how long immunity from the coronavirus lasts. Vaccine developers are looking at ways to boost the effectiveness of a vaccine so that it provides longer immune protection than a natural infection with the coronavirus.
FOX10 News has been answering your coronavirus related questions since the start of the pandemic. Keep sending them to the newsroom, and we will do our best to find the verified answers. That's COVID19@FOX10TV.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.