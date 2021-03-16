FOX10 News continues to take your questions about the coronavirus.
Our latest Ask A COVID question is about the cost of the COVID shot, "how much is the vaccine? What if I don't have insurance?"
There is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The federal government is providing the vaccine itself at no cost to patients.
There is a vaccine administration fee for supplies, facilities, staffing and other expenses that will be covered in full by your insurance company, Medicaid, Medicare, or the federal government if you do not have insurance.
If you receive a bill in error, please call Patient Financial Experience at 855-855-0863
