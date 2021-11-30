FOX10 News continues to answer your questions about the coronavirus. Our latest Ask A COVID Question is: "How serious is the Omicron variant, and should I postpone holiday travel?"

Just as we were all looking forward to the holiday season, hoping to put the Delta wave behind us, the World Health Organization sounded a fresh alarm on November 26, 2021, about the Omicron variant.

Virologists say it may take several weeks to work out how quickly Omicron spreads compared to Delta. It’s too early to tell whether Omicron is more or less deadly.

As with previous variants, all the usual measures we can take to reduce viral transmission -- will help reduce the spread of Omicron.

“Individuals are reminded to take measures to reduce their risk of COVID-19, including proven public health and social measures such as wearing well-fitting masks, hand hygiene, physical distancing, improving the ventilation of indoor spaces, avoiding crowded spaces, and getting vaccinated.”

When it comes to holiday travel, the current CDC recommendations are to delay travel unless you are vaccinated.

Factors to consider in weighing your decision to travel over the holidays should include the transmission rate of where you are headed, and where you'll travel through.

“If you and your family are fully vaccinated, you can celebrate the holidays much more safely."

Keep sending your question: COVID19@FOX10TV.COM