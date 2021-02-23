Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, FOX10 News has been working to keep our viewers informed.

Every Thursday night we ask for your coronavirus related questions. Then FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon delivers the verified answers.

In our latest viewer-submitted question, Melanie wants to know: Do you need a COVID test before getting the vaccine?

According to UAB Medicine, no, you do not need a test before receiving the covid-19 vaccine. They also add that you should not sign up to receive the vaccine if you have had COVID-19 within the last 90 days.

Now keep in mind if you've recently had a flu shot, the CDC emphasizes that you wait at least two weeks before getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

