From the start of the pandemic, experts have shared their concerns about the impact of coronavirus on animals.

Currently, scientists say that while there is no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading the disease to people, infections have been confirmed. That brings us to the latest FOX10 News Ask A COVID Question: “Is a COVID-19 vaccine for pets on its way?”

Scientists are just starting to test an experimental COVID-19 vaccine on zoo animals, such as tigers, bears, gorillas and ferrets. In April, Russia announced it had registered what it said was the world's first animal-specific COVID vaccine…

But is it really necessary?

Studies have shown that humans can pass the coronavirus to their cats and dogs, but it’s less likely for the virus to be transmitted from pets to humans.

However, some epidemiologists and public health professionals worry that some animal species could foster the disease and allow it to mutate.

Scientists have been particularly worried about mutated variants of the virus developing in minks and other animals going on to infect humans.

At least two U.S. companies have engineered coronavirus vaccines for use among animals, but research and development of animal-specific jabs continues.

